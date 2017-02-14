Springfield issuing fines for snow that's plowed back into the street

With more snow in the forecast, there's a warning from the DPW in Springfield.

You've hopefully already cleared off your driveway and sidewalks, but there's one thing that you shouldn't be doing with all that snow.

While it might be tempting to shovel or plow snow into your street, the DPW said don't do it because if you do it will cost you hundreds of dollars.

"That's Merril Street. The guy was plowing the lot, plows it straight out," said Springfield DPW director Chris Cignoli.

It's like a game of hot potato with a snow pile. It might seem like an easy fix take the snow from your yard and push it to the street, but that is illegal.

"We've had a problem this year with that more than any other year than I can remember," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

That was the case at one Springfield property.

"This happens to be a residential property on Island Pond Road that not just plowed their driveway, but cleared their entire lot into the road."

There are clear signs of snow shifting, large piles and snowy stretches on otherwise clear roads.

"We don't have to catch them. We just have to catch the evidence of it," Cignoli explained.

That's when the DPW crews call on Delaney and the Springfield Police ordinance squad.

"So far this year, we have handed out half a dozen to a dozen that we found plow drivers doing that same offense," Delaney added.

The reason is that by shifting the snow from your space into the street, crews will have to come back and re-salt.

"It's extremely frustrating and also costly," Cignoli noted.

The snow will end up being plowed by the city again.

"All we do is plow in his neighbor's driveway again," Cignoli said.

In some cases, like on site on Boston Road, "one of the lanes is gone because of that," Cignoli added.

The pile of snow comes with a hefty price tag.

"Somebody is going to be fined between $200 to $500 on a commercial lot where they probably got $200 dollars to plow, the owner won't be happy," Cignoli said.

Cignoli and his crew will continue to be looking for signs of snow pushed into the street and if you happen to see this take place in your neighborhood, call 311 and it's helpful if you can give a house number or a name or logo of the company if it's a plow truck driver.

