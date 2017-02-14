Florists brave high snow banks and cold to make Valentine's Day deliveries

Local florists are working non-stop on Tuesday to meet all of those Valentine's Day orders.

Though the day is all about love, one florist said that the stress, the snow, and the cold of the day can make it anything but lovely.

It was all hands on deck at Durocher Florist in West Springfield. It's Valentine's Day at its finest. From red roses to teddy bears, take a walk inside to pick your colors and you only get a taste of how busy this day can be.

"It's stressful, it's always kind of a mystery, the amount of product to buy. You don't want to run out of products, especially red roses, which are the most popular item still," said Peter Soule, owner of Durocher Florist.

Soule was in at 4 a.m. today and has been prepping for two weeks. Extra staff was on hand building bouquets and driving the deliveries to make each and every order one of a kind.

Soule said that Valentine's Day for a florist is unlike any other. Today, it's up to 20 times more deliveries than normal, with nearly 1,000 orders by tomorrow and about 5,500 roses sold in total.

"500 is just deliveries, we'll probably have a couple hundred, 250 walk-in customers," Soule explained.

Valentine's Day for delivery drivers is busy as it is, but with 10 foot high snow banks, slippery sidewalks and the bitter cold, some extra steps must be taken to get those flowers delivered on time.

"All the vehicles have to be warmed in advance and special care has to be taken just in getting the flowers from the truck to the door," Soule noted.

That special care includes a plastic wrap on every delivery to help keep those flowers from freezing.

Soule is also reminding drivers to be extra cautious on the side streets. Many of those, even today, are unplowed and drivers themselves are preparing for the long road that awaits them.

"Wear the right types of shoes and all that stuff, so you don't slip on the ice, and I have a bag of sand with me to make sure that we're safe," said Jim Powers, a delivery driver for Durocher's Florist.

Powers is a family friend called in by Soule to help deliver. Durocher's will have 16 trucks filled with flowers, including Soule himself and he will assist delivery as long as it takes because despite the conditions and the hard work, they said nothing beats putting a smile on someone's face today.

