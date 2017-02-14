Snow piles posing challenges for Northampton businesses, shoppers

The winter months are a great time to go shopping, but all this snow we've gotten in western Massachusetts over the last couple of days, it's making shopping kind of tricky.

That's especially true in downtown Northampton where parking is always a challenge.

Clearing huge mounds of snow has been a challenge along Main Street and some parking spots are still covered in snow.

That doesn't make things easy for shoppers or local businesses.

Two people drove down to Northampton from Nashua, NH for a day trip and to browse some books.

"We were gonna come up on Monday, but it didn't work out," said Rebecca Ockham.

Tuesday wasn't easy either.

The lack of clear parking spots and snow mounds piled up on Main Street hasn't been the best for local businesses.

"They've been our worst two days ever practically. I know Sunday was the big storm, but yesterday was bad still and I'm not sure why. Maybe it was the parking," said Betsy Frederick of Raven Used Book Shop.

Raven Used Books stays open during most snow storms because even when no one is driving, they count on foot traffic.

"I normally walk around Northampton. I try to avoid driving, especially when there's this much snow. I work from home, so it makes it easy not to drive. Even when it's snowing and the roads are relatively clear, I don't like walking near the roads because of the big snow banks. It's easy to turn a corner and suddenly, there's a car there and you didn't realize it before," said Beth Hupfer of Northampton.

The large snow banks outside the bookstore are getting in the way for customers and businesses alike.

"We have a shipment coming of 40 boxes off the truck and I don't even know how we're gonna get them over the snowbank and into the store. I guess we'll just figure it out when it comes," Frederick explained.

Northampton's DPW will be removing snow from the downtown area Tuesday night, so the bookstore is hoping that helps them with sales and deliveries.

