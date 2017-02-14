Health experts warn against charcoal teeth whitening trend

Activated charcoal has been used in emergency rooms for years to absorb poison in the stomach or in case of overdoses.

However, now, it's hitting beauty shelves across the nation. Some say the black powder can rid toxins from your body or even whiten teeth.

Activated charcoal is a fine, black, odorless and tasteless powder that will bind to anything when ingested. The powerful substance is used by first responders

"I've heard of activated charcoal being used if someone swallows something poisonous or a chemical," said Dr. David Peck with Taylor Street Dental.

Big Y registered dietitian Andrea Luttrell added, "Activated charcoal has been used for a long time in emergency rooms to flush the system if there's accidental poisoning."

However, now, it's filling the shelves and being promoted as a health product you can drink to cleanse your body or scrub on your teeth to whiten them.

To detox, Viva Doria's activated charcoal said to mix 1/2 a teaspoon of powder with a glass of water and drink it once a day.

Luttrell doesn't agree.

"Because it's so porous on the surface, when it gets into the stomach, it really only attaches to what's in your stomach and maybe your small intestine, so it's not going to detox and pull from all over your body these people think harmful toxins in your body," Luttrell said.

Activated charcoal isn't selective to what it binds to, so while it may remove the bad, it may also remove the good such as vitamins and nutrients that your body needs to remain healthy.

"If you're taking medications or supplements, there could be a reaction or it could be flushing it out of your system," Luttrell said.

Also, the dark color could also cause complications.

"It could mask things like upper GI bleeding. It could also cause constipation," Luttrell added.

What if you don't drink it, but instead, rub it on your teeth to whiten them?

After 31 years in business, Dr. Peck has never heard of this health hack

"I would wonder why anyone would want to take black powder and rub it on their teeth and gums, not knowing if it would come off. I also did more research and saw that the companies advertising didn't show any before or afters," Peck added.

Instead, Dr. Peck recommended visiting your local dentist and flossing and brushing daily with normal colored toothpaste.

