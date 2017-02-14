Springfield police seek to identify package thief

Springfield police request the public's assistance in identifying a suspect that stole a package from a residence on Taylor Street on November 9.

The tenant living at 453 Taylor Street ordered expensive leather shoes to be delivered at their address on that date.

The victim had reason to believe that her package had been stolen after USPS verified that the package should have been delivered.

Detective Mark Bacon was able to obtain video for the front of the address, which caught a person stealing the package.

Anybody who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call Detective Bacon in the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

