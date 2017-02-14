Local company seeks to donate to family who was robbed at Holyoke Mall

Holyoke police are looking for two teenagers who they say stole a bag of new clothes from a little girl at the Holyoke Mall.

A local company is donating money to the girl and her family to get her clothes back.

Police said this happened on Sunday inside Old Navy as the 12-year-girl was shopping with her mom.

Tonight, the mall and a local company are trying to make sure the girl gets her clothes back.

"It's low. Really. Everyone struggles, but you have to understand what you're doing to someone else."

Holyoke police are asking you to take a close look at these two teenagers who allegedly stole clothes from a 12-year-old girl and her mother inside the Holyoke Mall.

The girl, who used her Christmas money to buy the clothes, put her bags down, and that's when the suspects made their move.

"They're torn up. They are emotional about the whole thing, and the daughter did the right thing. She saved her Christmas money. We all know how kids can be with their Christmas money. They blow through it. But she purposely saved it for this one day to be out with her mom and you just have two people, and I'll use that in quotation marks, ‘people,’ to go and take advantage of this little girl while she was shopping, and steal what she had bought with their own money," said Holyoke Police Capt. Moriarty.

Northeast IT, who is involved in the community, heard about what happened to the girl.

They reached out to Western Mass News, wanting to help, and donated a $150 gift card to the Holyoke Mall from the company, hoping the girl can get what she wants.

"There's a lot of negative things going on in the world, and we felt we should do something positive. We felt this girl really needed that from us," said Bovino from Northeast IT.

A representative from the Holyoke Mall also told us that they will be giving the family money to replace the gifts.

"It's a bullying act. You're taking advantage of someone else. You have to think about that."

Western Mass News did try to reach out to the teenager and her mother through Holyoke police, however they did not want to be identified at this time, but said they are very thankful for all the support.

Again, if you recognize those teens, please call the Holyoke Police Detective Bureau at 413-322-6940.

