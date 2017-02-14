Turners Falls votes to change high school's Indian mascot

After months of going back and forth over the Turners Falls High school mascot, a decision has been made.

For years, Turners Falls was home to the Indians, but that’s no longer the case.

It was a heated meeting tonight at Turners Falls High school.

The decision to change the Indian’s mascot was approved, but now the question of what it should change to remains.

The public was invited to Turners Falls High School to voice their opinions on the high school mascot.

The community itself was divided over whether to change it or keep it as the Indians.

“It’s been like that for years and years. Why make a big issue keep it,” said Francis Kurtyka.

Supporters said that it represents honor and tradition.

“I think it's a piece of our history here and something we take seriously,” said Chris Pinardi.

While those wanting the logo to change said its culturally insensitive.

“It’s almost in a sense that you condone a head dress. It’s offensive and misappropriating,” said Anthony Melting Tallow.

Tonight, the school committee voted and majority ruled to change the school's logo and mascot.

They now continue the process to find a new one.

And while many cheered for the outcome, others walked out in disappointment.

There’s still a long road ahead. Tonight was just a first step. At the last meeting, the select board also approved to put a non-binding referendum on the May town ballot.

This vote tonight does not change that.

