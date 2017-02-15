Gusty winds and colder temps around to end the week

A passing cold front and upper level disturbance brought scattered showers of rain and snow this afternoon and evening. A few snow showers are possible early, then occasional flurries overnight for everyone in western Mass. Overnight low temps return to the 20s, but we will feel like teens through dawn from gusty wind.

Meanwhile, eastern Mass will be dealing with bands of heavy snow as low pressure strengthens off the northern New England coast. The strengthening of this low will allow for gustier wind overnight and especially Thursday. Gusts of 30-40mph are possible throughout the day.

We have a blustery and chilly day on tap for Thursday with highs in the mid 30s, but with wind chills in the 20s. We are mainly dry, minus occasional flurries, and clouds will linger much of the day. Skies gradually clear heading into Friday morning, giving us a colder start in the morning. High pressure will keep skies sunny Friday, but we are still brisk and cold. High pressure moves overhead Friday night, finally bringing light wind and temps will therefore fall into the lower teens.

High pressure remains in control Saturday, keeping us dry and allowing for slightly warmer temps with highs around 40. A system passing to our east may bring a few clouds Sunday, but we look to stay dry and keep some good sunshine, which will help push temps into the upper 40s.

Next week begins dry and seasonably mild, then we are tracking our next potential cold front for Tuesday. This could bring some rain showers our way as temperatures remain in the 40s.

