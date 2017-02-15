Meeting to be held to discuss possible closure of Palmer school

Parents in Palmer are invited to have their voices heard on the proposal to close Converse Middle School.

The building is nearly 100 years old and school leaders are concerned the school needs too many expensive renovations.

A recent report estimated that it would cost $1.2 million to keep the building functioning.

The plan also calls for moving sixth grade to Old Mill Pond Elementary School and seventh grade to Palmer High School.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

