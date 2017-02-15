Drawing for $310M Powerball jackpot tonight

Tonight is your chance to win big!
The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $310 million. If you take the lump sum cash option, that comes to a prize of about $189.3 million.
Tonight's drawing will be the 17th since the jackpot was last hit on December 17 and the largest since a $420 million ticket was sold in late November in Tennessee.
Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.
