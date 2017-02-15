Patio benches from Target recalled

Over 1,000 patio benches that were sold nationwide are being recalled over concerns that they may pose a fall hazard.

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission said that approximately 1,300 Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base benches that were sold by Target are being recalled because they may suddenly collapse.

The CPSC noted that Target has received six reports of benches collapsing, with one report of a knee injury.

Items that are part of the recall include:

Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base Bench: Model number 009-00-3894

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set - Turquoise: Model number 009-00-2005

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set - Seafoam: Model number 009-00-2006

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set - Orange: Model number 009-00-2007

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set - Green: Model number 009-00-2008

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set - Navy: Model number 009-00-4568

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set - Tan: Model number: 009-00-4573

They model number can be located on the front page of the assembly instructions or on the packaging. Each bench measures 56.875" long, by 17.625" wide, by 18" high.

The were both sold individually, as well as part of a set, nationwide in stores and online at Target.com from January 2016 through July 2016.

Customers with these benches are urged to stop using them immediately and return them to Target for a refund.

Those with the sets can still use the other pieces, which includes a table and four chairs. Refunds in those cases will be made on the price of the individual bench.

Anyone with questions can call Target at (800) 440-0680 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central or visit the company's website.

