Turners Falls High students stage walkout over mascot vote

Students at Turners Falls High School walked out on Wednesday to protest the school board's decision to change its mascot.

At 12:30 p.m. students gathered at the front of the school and walked to the superintendent's office to protest the changing of the Indians logo. The school committee voted to do away with the name last night before a public vote could be held.

"It felt good to stand up for what we believe in and everything else it was awesome,: said Student Kyle Dodge.

The school board didn't consider a student vote before they made their decision Tuesday night.



They decided the name could be offensive to certain Native American groups, but students say their voices weren't heard on the issue.

"We go to the school, we should have a voice but we never got that until we walked to that room and it's the fights not over. Still gonna be the Indians and we're proud to be the Indians," said Student Emily Young.

The students walked from the high school to the superintendent's office, where they were brought inside to talk, while parents were told to stay outside.

Many students had parental permission to be dismissed and participate in this walk. Those who didn't were considered to be skipping class and will get detention and a call home.

Some high schoolers said they weren't worried about getting in trouble as they believe what they were doing was right.

"I don't even worry about that because I have pride in the Indians and if I do get in trouble it's worth it," said Young.

Parents and community members turned up to cheer the kids on, and have said they are proud of the young people they raised.

