MA woman sues Howard Stern over aired phone call to IRS

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has sued radio personality Howard Stern and the federal government after her telephone conversation with an Internal Revenue Service agent was aired on Stern's show.

The Boston Globe reports that Judith Barrigas says in her federal lawsuit filed in Boston on Tuesday that after her private conversation was aired she had difficulty sleeping and eating, sought treatment, and has had difficulty finding a job.

The suit, alleging unlawful invasion of privacy and negligence, seeks unspecified damages.

The Sandwich woman called the IRS in May 2015 for a question about her taxes, and was connected with an agent who was on hold with Stern's show. Somehow, her 45-minute call could be heard by Stern's producers.

Neither Stern's production company nor the IRS has responded to newspaper requests for comment.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

