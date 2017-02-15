Greenfield officer injured in crash on the Mohawk Trail

A Greenfield officer is recovering after his cruiser was involved in a crash on Tuesday.

Greenfield Police said that around 3:45 p.m. yesterday, several 911 calls were received about a cruiser accident in front of Applebee's on Route 2A.

"One of the callers reported that the officer in the vehicle was knocked unconscious and was unable to radio for help," police added in a Facebook post.

As officers were on their way to the scene, Officer Jason Kratz regained consciousness and made a radio call for assistance.

Police explained that an investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on the Mohawk Trail, tried to turn left onto Minor Street, drove into the path of the cruiser, and hit the driver's side front quarter panel.

Kratz was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center to be evaluated for minor injuries. He was released several hours later.

"We would like to thank the bystanders and witnesses of the accident who assisted the officer until our first responder units arrived," police noted.

