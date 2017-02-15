UPDATE: Police have identified person of interest in bicycle theft

Chicopee police extends their thanks to all that shared the library photo of the alleged bicycle thief.
They have now identified him and are seeking a criminal complaint for Larceny Over $250, a felony.
Due to his age, police will not release his name.
