UPDATE: Police have identified person of interest in bicycle the - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UPDATE: Police have identified person of interest in bicycle theft

Posted: Updated:
If you know this man please call detectives at (413)594-1730 (Courtesy: Chicopee PD) If you know this man please call detectives at (413)594-1730 (Courtesy: Chicopee PD)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee police extends their thanks to all that shared the library photo of the alleged bicycle thief.

They have now identified him and are seeking a criminal complaint for Larceny Over $250, a felony.

Due to his age, police will not release his name.

