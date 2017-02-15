Snow keeping farmers optimistic for strong budding season

With the frigid temps and piles of snow, you wouldn't think farms would be too busy, but in fact, this is one of their busiest times of the year.

Many farmers are trudging through the snow to get the job done, but they said that all this white is only helping in the midst of this drought.

Deep into the heart of a western Massachusetts winter, snow scatters the fields of Atkins Orchard in Belchertown, which is home to 40 acres of apple and peach trees currently in dormancy.

Think of it as a hibernation period for trees. It starts late fall to early winter, and lasts until the warm temps hit in the spring.

Farmers though, like Elly Vaughan, are as busy as ever.

"We are out here about 7:30 to 4:30. It starts to get dark around 5. I think it's a good season for fruit so far," said Vaughan, farm manager at Atkins Farm.

The piles of snow may seem like a bad thing, but believe it or not, it will actually help the near 4,000 peach and apple trees on the farm.

"It actually insulates the soil and it helps to protect the roots from cold injury and it is going to add soil moisture in the spring when it melts," Vaughan added.

Apple and peach trees need to log a certain amount of cooling hours so they don't bud too early. Snow on the ground can play a huge role.

Vaughan thinks back about this time last year, when the ground was empty and western Massachusetts had a serious temperature drop.

"We start to worry about temperature when it gets well below zero, especially in the peaches, which are much more sensitive to the cold," Vaughan noted.

This can potentially destroy an entire crop, much like peaches across the state last year. The rule of thumb is the higher the snow, the more protection from the cold - almost serving as an igloo.

Thankfully, we have had some snow and not too many dangerously cold weeks.

Vaughan said that all they can do now - besides hope for more snow - is continue to prune the trees, which, like a fresh haircut, helps sun and air get around them evenly and of course, have confidence in a much improved up and coming budding season.

"I think so far so good. We've had gradual cool-down, you know. We have had some fluctuation, but it hasn't really gotten above 50 degrees and we have had temperatures in the single digits, but we have had nothing severe," Vaughan explained.

