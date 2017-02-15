Elevated levels of copper and lead found in water at Southampton school

Toxins were discovered in the water at the Norris Elementary School in Southampton.

Water sample testing showed an elevated level of lead in a classroom water fountain, and copper in several faucets.

Parents received a letter explaining the issue.

“At first it was a little nerve-wracking..but when I read the letter closely, it says that it was contained to one area and they shut it down and they’re not using it anymore,” said Janelle Feeney, a mother of a kindergarten student. “You just want to make sure everyone is safe…so I send my daughter with a water bottle every day,” she continued.

Children and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure, especially over a long period of time.

Even low levels in the blood of children can lead to anemia, behavioral problems, and hearing issues. Excessive amounts of copper can cause nausea, vomiting and cramping.

School officials decided to shut the affected fixtures off until further notice.

All other faucets remain functional in the school. The school will flush and retest the water.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.