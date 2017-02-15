Police arrest 5 in Chicopee drug raid, including 1 wanted for attempted murder

Five people, including one man that was wanted for attempted murder, were arrested in Chicopee during an early morning drug raid on Wednesday.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department said narcotics officers along with their Special Response Team arrived to 50 Springfield Street at 5:30 a.m. to conduct a search warrant.

Wilk told Western Mass News police obtained a search warrant after a narcotics investigation revealed someone who lived there had been dealing drugs.

During the raid, Wilk said officers discovered over $3,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia,18-36 grams of cocaine, handgun ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

Wilk said during the raid 27-year-old Jamaal Dwyer was arrested. Dwyer was wanted out of Pennsylvania on a fugitive warrant for attempted murder.

Dwyer and four other suspects,Akeem Sherriffe, 21, Ashleigh Thomas, 27, Rockylane Lewis, 27, and Tishawna Kirkland, 19, were all charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and possession of ammunition without a firearms permit.

All of the suspects lived together at 50 Springfield Street, according to Wilk.

They are being arraigned in Chicopee District Court.

