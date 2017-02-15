More refugees are arriving in western Mass this week

More refugees are arriving in western Massachusetts this week. One family will settle in Northampton and the other in Westfield.

The refugee family coming to Northampton is expected to arrive here on Friday. The other family arriving tomorrow in Westfield.

"We're excited the community has been rallying around the idea of welcoming refugees for the better part of a year," said Northampton mayor David Narkewicz.

He says his city welcomes the new refugees with open arms.

The family coming to Northampton is from Iraq. They have spent the last two years in a refugee camp in Turkey. The family includes a 56-year old widow who is disabled and has limited mobility in her legs.

She'll be arriving with her two sons ages 20 and 26.

Community members are ready to help.

"Members of Edwards Church have stepped forward to be the initial support to help refugees settle into the community," explained Narkewicz.

Northampton residents look forward to welcoming the new refugee family.

Its residents say the refugees will make Northampton a better community for everyone.

"On the whole I'm someone who thinks America needs more immigrants on a regular basis our country is a country of immigrants so I think it's great to bring in refugee families," said Northampton resident, Joel Kaminsky.

"Most immigrants I know are nice, wonderful, productive people I think most of the scare tactics out there are just that they're scare tactics not based on the truth," John Aronstein from Northampton told us.

The other family going to Westfield has a disabled mother in her 30's and a two-year old boy and 14-year old girl.

The two families arriving this week total 6 of the 51 refugees that Catholic charities plans to resettle.

They were all scheduled to settle in Northampton.

The family going to Westfield is doing so because of family already there.

The families coming to Northampton and Westfield this week have been thoroughly vetted by the state department.

Meanwhile planning has been going on for about a year at Catholic Charities to coordinate all the support help for the refugees.

