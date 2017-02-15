Holyoke Mall seeks to help a young girl whose shopping bags were stolen

It’s a story that created a great deal of buzz on our social media pages.

A young girl and her mother placed a bag of clothes down at a store at the mall a moment before it was stolen.

But in the wake of the alleged theft, the community is responding with compassion to show the shoppers that kindness overcomes.

What started off as a shopping trip here at the Holyoke Mall for a mother and her daughter ended with bags being stolen.

But now the mall said they want to make things right.

"It's hard to believe that someone would do that to someone else. Take their items and purchases from right by them," said Lisa Wray.

But that’s exactly what happened on Sunday night when a 12 year old girl spent money given as a Christmas gift on clothing at Old Navy.

While browsing, the bag was placed on the floor when police said that two teenage women stole the bag.

Their images were captured on security cameras, and we asked if you recognized them on our Facebook page.

Commenters saying:

Misty Reyor:

"This is awful. Hope they are caught. I've never been in this situation, but I prevent it by placing any bags between my feet."

Julie Rodriguez:

"They'll have to live with what they have done. I really hope they can become better people and make amends for their actions. Right now they can wait for the police or turn themselves in."

After our story aired, Lt. Albert with the Holyoke Police Department said that a number of generous donations have been dropped off at the station for the family.

Along with tips and leads as to who these alleged thieves are.

Now the mall says that they want to make things right with a gift certificate.

"It will be for the mall in general, and will be accepted where she purchased her items, and hopefully she can find those items in her exact size so that she can replace everything and put it behind her."

And they weren’t the only ones. Just yesterday, another area business contacted the police department in the hopes of getting in touch with the mother and daughter to repay what was taken.

We also tried to reach out to the family who said that they don’t want to be identified, but are thankful for the support.

Lt. Albert said that they and the young girl have learned that when bad things happen, there is still a lot of good in the world

"It's disappointing, but it's nice to know whether it's the mall or another business that goodness will prevail."

Holyoke police are still looking for the two women in that photo.

They said that they are the ones who reportedly took those bags. If you have any information to help police you can call the Holyoke Police Detective Bureau at 413-322-6940.

