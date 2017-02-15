Rally in Northampton protesting Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister

A rally protesting President Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going on this afternoon in Northampton.

The rally was organized by the organization Jewish Voice for Peace and other local social justice organizations.

The rally is just about to get underway.

It is being held at Pulaski Park here on Main Street in Northampton.

Today's rally comes as president Trump sits down with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Many here are concerned about President Trump's controversial proposal to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The protestors feel that decision is aimed at displacing Palestinians from the Holy City.

( The protestors carried signs saying no ban and no wall in reference to President Trump's immigration policies).

Today's rally comes on the heels of weeks of protests against President Trump's restrictive immigration decisions. Today's rally also protests the appointment of David Friedman whose senate confirmation for the position of Ambassador to Israel is scheduled to begin tomorrow morning.

Friedman also favors moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

