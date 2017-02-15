Lia Surprise Squad gifts homeowner with a brand new snowblower

It's been a tough couple weeks digging out from all the snow we've been getting.

So this week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is helping out, giving a snow blower to someone needing it most.

They made a quick trip to Acres in East Longmeadow to purchase a snowblower to give to one lucky shoveler roughing the New England snow.

And a last minute donation of a 2-gallon gas can, courtesy of Acres, and it was off we went to find the lucky winner.

This week, Kara Gelinas was struggling with her driveway at exactly the right time.

Pretending like we needed an interview on snow shoveling, Kara had no idea what she was about to receive.

"Kara how long have you lived here?”

“10 years.”

“And how long have you been shoveling?”

“10 years. *laughs*"

A speech pathology teacher for a Springfield elementary school, Kara said that shoveling her decent size driveway can be taxing.

“This would be a lot easier if you had a snowblower right?”

“Definitely, I looked for one this weekend, but they were all sold out.”

“Yeah, they can be expensive too. Well today is your lucky day Kara. We are the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad with Western Mass News, and we would love to give you a snowblower.”

“Oh my god thank you!”

“You are very welcome!”

“It was all smiles for Kara after her surprise. We wheeled out her new winter best friend and helped her fire it up!

And the Lia Surprise Squad didn't stop there.

They stopped by a neighbor’s house to do an extra good deed along the way too.

