Parents meet for hearing on proposal to close middle school in Palmer

A proposal to close a Palmer middle school and send the students to other schools is causing some controversy among parents and teachers.

Converse Middle School is nearly 100 years old and school leaders are concerned the school needs too many expensive renovations.

Parents came to Palmer High School in the auditorium to hear about two options if Converse Middle School was to close by the end of this year.

The school district said it would cost nearly 1.2 million dollars to keep the building functioning, which is money they feel could be spent in other ways, like moving students to two other schools and shutting down Converse.

"There's non-working pipes, there's beams that have to be fixed-- I mean it’s not a safe building."

Superintendent Patricia Gardner explained Wednesday night the two options if Converse was to close.

The district would move sixth grade to Old Mill Pond Elementary School, and seventh grade to Palmer High School, which currently serves grades 8-12.

The second option would be to move the 6th and 7th graders to the high school, in what the district is calling a self-contained middle school.

"I really think that having them go to the high school was probably a better bet for them, because our kids need to grow up, they need to get used to being a different environment," said Katy White.

But Katy and some other parents told the superintendent they don't feel comfortable having their 6th graders in gym class with 12th graders.

School leaders said that wouldn't happen.

"I am concerned about them being mixed up with all of the older kids. I know they said they wanted to keep them separate on the 4th floor, but they'll still be bused in with the older kids."

And the school committee is expected to vote on the future of converse middle school Thursday night at their meeting.

