Police: 2 arrested after robbing banks in CT and MA

A man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Great Barrington on Monday, was arrested after robbing another bank in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh said a male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a red 2014 Fiat from the Salisbury Bank & Trust Company on February 13.

Connecticut State Police arrested 36-year-old Eric James Sheridan of Danielson, Connecticut, and 30-year-old Rachelle Winter of East Providence, Rhode Island after a bank robbery in Canaan.

It was reported that Sheridan and Winter fled from police and crashed a Fiat into a tree that matched the description from the robbery in Great Barrington.

They were both taken to a local hospital for injuries. Sheridan is wanted for unarmed larceny over $250 in Great Barrington, and Winter may face charges in that robbery as well, but police say they are still investigating.

Both suspects are facing charges out of Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.