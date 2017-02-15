Greenfield officer involved in accident taking few days off to recover

Police respond to countless numbers of car accidents, but this time around a Greenfield police officer was the victim of a car accident.

Greenfield Police said they’re happy both Officer Jason Kratz and the driver of the car that hit his cruiser are okay.

It’s another reminder that we all need to use extra caution, especially when driving in winter weather.

Greenfield Police said a woman was driving east on the Mohawk Trail and was making a left turn.

“Decided to take a left hand turn and with what may not have been the best care, went head on into one of our cruisers,” said Chief Robert Haigh.

In a split second, Officer Jason Kratz was the victim in an accident.

Police Chief Robert Haigh said that the woman’s car hit the cruiser on the driver’s side, and that knocked Officer Kratz out.

“The airbags were deployed in the vehicle, so it was a pretty good shot to the vehicle. He did receive minor injuries and was sent to the hospital and released, so we hope to have him back as quick as possible.”

The woman driving the other car also suffered minor injuries.

She was cited for failing to use care in turning.

And that’s why Chief Haigh says that it’s important, especially this time of year, to be more aware of your surroundings.

Roads can be slippery and big snow banks make it harder to see around corners.

“Try to take your time and pay attention, and do the best you can to obey traffic laws.”

Chief Haigh said that Officer Kratz is taking a few days off to fully recover.

