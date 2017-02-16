A sunny, brisk Friday, then we turn milder

Cold overnight with temperatures falling into the upper teens to low 20s. Skies will gradually clear out and wind from the northwest remains blustery through dawn. Wind chills will likely be in the upper single digits to low teens early.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day as high pressure builds in from the northwest. We are still brisk through the day with a west-northwest wind of 10-20mph. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly with highs hitting the mid 30s.

We have a pattern shift taking place this weekend for the Northeast. Our active wintry weather will be taking a break for a while and we shift into a drier, milder stretch of weather.

Winds lighten and shift southwest late Friday night. We still have a very cold night ahead, but our day Saturday is looking milder with highs in the 40s. A warm front will come through Saturday evening with some clouds, but we stay dry. Temperatures rise a few more degrees Sunday ahead of a backdoor cold front and some may reach 50 with some good sun. This cold front moves south through the area Sunday night and we get a bit colder and brisk for President’s Day.

We keep cool, but still above normal for temps Tuesday and high pressure will give us another sunny day. Our next system moves through Wednesday to Thursday, but will again be very limited on moisture, so we are looking mainly dry over the next 7 days. Temperatures will again approach 50 degrees by midweek as well.

