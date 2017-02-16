Gas leak reported on Main St. in Springfield

Emergency crews are currently responding to a gas leak in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters have been called to the area of Family Dollar at 575 Main Street for that leak.

Leger added that a delivery truck hit a gas service line.

No roads are currently closed and no evacuations have been ordered

