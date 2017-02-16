Mill St. in Agawam reopen after crews clean up large oil spill - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UPDATE

Mill St. in Agawam reopen after crews clean up large oil spill

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Crews worked to clean up a slippery situation on Mill Street in Agawam Thursday afternoon. 

The Agawam Department of Public Works told Western Mass News a truck was carrying leftover grease from nearby restaurants when a valve burst. 

The greased spilled all the way into Southwick line. 

Authorities had to shut down the area for around an hour while crews worked to spread sand. 

