Mill St. in Agawam reopen after crews clean up large oil spill

Crews worked to clean up a slippery situation on Mill Street in Agawam Thursday afternoon.

The Agawam Department of Public Works told Western Mass News a truck was carrying leftover grease from nearby restaurants when a valve burst.

The greased spilled all the way into Southwick line.

Authorities had to shut down the area for around an hour while crews worked to spread sand.

