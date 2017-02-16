Cooley Dickinson changes visitor policy due to flu

Many hospitals across western Massachusetts continue to see an increase in the number of flu cases.

It's now to the point where restrictions are in place on visiting patients.

It's just that time of the year. The flu is in full swing across the country. Twenty children have died from the flu nationwide this season, and as the number of cases in western Massachusetts continues to grow, hospitals are taking action.

"Many more people in the hospital, many more people sick at home," said Linda Riley, infection prevention nurse at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.

Riley said that Cooley Dickinson has already had as many people hospitalized for the flu as they did all last season. The hospital has decided to place restrictions on those who wish to visit patients. The fear lies on those most vulnerable to the flu - children and senior citizens.

"People can spread the flu before they know that they are sick, so we want to only have people who need to be in the hospital, or need to come to out patient settings to come," Riley explained.

Cooley Dickinson released the following restrictions Monday and those will remain in place until further notice:

No children under the age of 14 will be allowed to visit hospitalized patients

In the Childbirth Center, only siblings will be permitted to visit

While visitors are important to a healing environment, the number of visitors should be limited to only those necessary for the patient’s comfort

People who visit hospitalized patients must clean their hands before entering and upon leaving a patient’s room.

Baystate Medical Center also has also put restrictions in place. Like Cooley Dickinson, no visitors to the hospital under 14, but they have set the number of visitors per patient to two. Patients can only have one person with them at appointments, but no children, as they are more likely to spread the flu.

Riley did say, though, exceptions for some children can be made.

"Certainly, any child that needs to be here is absolutely welcomed and allowed," Riley noted.

Holyoke Medical Center said that they have done the same in the past, but are not restricting visitors at this time.

The CDC and Massachusetts Department of Public Health have also noted increases in flu cases and urge residents to take caution until the flu season ends in early May.

Riley is strongly encouraging people to stay home from work or school if you are sick, to clean your hands often especially when eating or using the bathroom, and avoid touching your face as much as you can and of course, you can always get a flu shot at your doctor or local hospital

