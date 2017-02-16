Safety preparations underway in MGM Springfield development

MGM's $950 million Springfield casino won't open for another year and a half, but preparations are well underway to make sure people are safe in and around the casino site when it does open its doors.

On Thursday, city officials provided an update on how those public safety plans are going.

Construction is moving right along here at the casino site in Springfield's south end.

The hotel, parking garage, and casino space are all starting to shape up.

This morning, Springfield's Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy and Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri updated the public on the city's host community agreement with MGM, which included a public safety component.

Kennedy gave an optimistic progress report on the casino and host community agreement with the city.

He added that the casino might even be set to open before September of 2018.

Plans include putting a police station in the casino site zone, as well as assigning a special contingent of 35 police officers and seven supervisors to the area.

"We're talking 10,000 people a day to casino and four million to area. The closer to Main Street, the better because people will not only see officers present, but they'll see them coming downtown. There will be a lot of police action and it's key to have the substation as close to casino and economic development area as possible," Barbieri said.

The added police presence and substation are expected to be up and running six to eight months before the casino opens in September 2018.

Miano's on Main Street is also close to the casino and they too feel the city's beefed up police presence in the area will only help their business.

"That's great, the safer the better, we've had our situations down here but now with MGM coming a better police presence should be good," said Nick Recchia.

