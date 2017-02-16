DA: Pittsfield officer not charged in suspect shooting

New details have emerged into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near a playground in Pittsfield last month.

In a report released on Thursday by Berkshire District Attorney David F. Capeless, revealed no criminal charges will be made against Officer Martin Streit.

Officer Streit along with other Pittsfield officers conducted a traffic stop on January 25.

Mark Marauszwski sped away from officers during the traffic stop and drove his vehicle into the parking lot and playground at Springside Park.

As he was driving away from the playground he struck Officer Streit with his car door, according to Attorney Capeless.

Officer Streit ordered Marauszwski to stop his vehicle multiple times before he fired two shots at his windshield and one into the front passenger-side window.

Marauszwski suffered wounds to his hands, forearm, and shoulder. He was treated at a hospital.

He faces criminal charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and operating with a suspended license.

