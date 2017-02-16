Driver in deadly Springfield crash that killed four arraigned

The driver in a crash that killed four people, including three high schoolers, on Union Street in Springfield was arraigned in his hospital room at Baystate Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Thorne, 18, of New Haven, CT wore a bandage on his eye as he was arraigned in today

Thorne has been identified as the driver in the crash that killed four people on January 17.

Thorne pleaded not guilty to all twelve charges against him including four counts of homicide by reckless operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of manslaughter

The judged ordered $100,000 cash bail or $1 million surety. While on bail, he cannot leave the state or drive a vehicle.

Adrianna Hernandez, Katrina Maisonet Jones, Cassidy Spence, and Andrew Savage were all killed in the crash.

The vehicle was stolen out of Milford, CT on January 14. There was a black box in the Jeep that determined the Jeep was traveling at 74 miles per hour on impact.

Thorne was severely injured in the crash and suffered a broken arm, leg, facial injuries, and a traumatic brain injury

There is status hearing set for March 14.

