New bill proposes door sensors on school buses

Months after a tragic school bus accident that left a nine year old girl dead, a local superintendent is working with the state to make buses safer.

The little girl was dragged and struck by the bus back in October.

The proposed bill would require buses to have a sensor on passenger doors.

When you put your child on the school bus, you expect and hope for them to be safe. That’s why some parents said this bill is a great idea.

Nine-year-old Summer Steele was dragged and struck by a school bus after her backpack got stuck in the door back in October.

The superintendent of her school district contacted State Senator Adam Hinds about a proposed bill to prevent something like this this from ever happening again.

“What I’ve asked him to do is to propose legislation that would require some form of a safety mechanism in the door so that if ever there were a child caught in the door, the door would just release," said Mohawk Regional Schools Superintendent Michael Buoniconti.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Hinds said, “I look forward to working with school bus operators and school districts to identify and implement common sense mechanisms to make sure a tragedy like this never occurs again.”

Specifics of the technology haven’t been decided upon.

"Ii was very, very general with him because I don’t have the answer," Buoniconti explained.

Some parents across western Massachusetts think bus door sensors are a good idea.

“I think it would make them a little safer. You would know if the kid’s around," said Teresa Pajak of Springfield.

Justin Armstrong of Springfield added, "If someone was standing near the door, it would beep and the bus driver would know don’t open the door and have the kid fall out,"

However, one local bus company disagrees.

Five Star Bus Management told Western Mass News, “The proposal as written leaves far too much open to interpretation as to what would actually be required and at what cost.”

However, many parents said that the more precautions on the school bus, the better.

“I think they should have seat belts on the school buses, I really do, because a quick stop and you go forward," Armstrong noted.

Officials said that this is the start to a very important conversation about school bus safety.

