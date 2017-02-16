Greenfield police seize over 1,000 bags of heroin during traffic stop

Two women from Springfield were arrested in Greenfield on Wednesday after police found 1,407 bags of heroin during a traffic stop.

Greenfield police said Officer Ramos pulled over a Hyundai sedan that was being driven by 24-year-old Laurie Bonano on Pleasant Street Wednesday night for a traffic infraction.

Bonano and 31-year-old passenger Cyrene Blanchard were arrested after two officers searched the vehicle and discovered 1,407 individual bags of heroin.

Police said the bags were packaged together as if they were going to be sold.

Laurie Bonano, age 24, of Springfield, MA, was arrested and charged with:

Marked Lanes Violation,

Trafficking in Heroin (18 to 36 grams)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law.

Cyrene Blanchard, age 31, of Springfield, MA, was arrested and charged with:

Seat Belt Violation

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Substance

Trafficking in Heroin (18 to 36 grams)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law.

Both were held overnight on bail and were arraigned in Greenfield District Court Thursday morning.

