Study: MRIs could detect autism earlier

Doctors may be close to taking some of the mystery out of autism.

A new study finds it may be possible to predict autism within the first year of a child's life.

That's big news when it comes to the treatment of autism and early intervention.

Roughly 1 in 100 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism. Infants with an older sibling with autism have about a 1 in 5 chance.

The traditional window of autism diagnosis is between two and four years of age. However, researchers now say that diagnosis can quite possibly be made much earlier - by scanning a child's brain much earlier

That new study, published in the journal Nature, found that by scanning the brains of infants who's siblings have autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, researchers could predict - with 80 percent accuracy - whether that infant would develop ASD as well.

"The problem of the study is that they sort of used high-risk kids," said Dr. John O'Reilly, a pediatrician at Baystate Children's Hospital.

O'Reilly also warns that the sampling was small.

"It was a small study, a little over 100 kids, so I don't know that we can now say as pediatricians, we should order MRIs for all these kids," O'Reilly noted.

O'Reilly noted that MRIs themselves are not harmful, but the process can be hard on an infant.

"One of my concerns as a pediatrician is that although the MRI itself doesn't have radiation, a lot of kids need sedation to sit under those MRI scanners. They're loud, they're scary. The studies on the anesthesia have found that the anesthesia is detrimental to babies brains," O'Reilly explained.

In the study, scans revealed that the brains of those infants who developed autism grew faster and larger.

The hope is that the earlier autism is detected, the earlier intervention can begin, the better the long-term prognosis.

"I think as a pediatrician, we can say you know, we know there are things we can do even without the MRI. We can do really tight surveillance of things," O'Reilly said.

Until wider studies are done, O'Reilly said that surveillance is key, something known as applied behavior analysis or ABA.

"Kids who get this ABA therapy really get some intensive one-on-one therapy. Those kids do better. It's not to say that they grow out of autism, but those kids with those interventions early on have a move normal developmental trajectory," O'Reilly added.

Researchers have already applied for a new grant with the National Institutes of Health to widen their study to include more children not considered in the high risk category for ASD.

