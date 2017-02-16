Water toxins pose concern for homeowners throughout MA \

Water contamination in schools has become a widespread problem in aging school buildings throughout the commonwealth.

Another concern is that contaminated water is not only a problem in school's, it's an even bigger issue in homes across the nation.

Connie Adams calls Yellow Stonehouse Farm in Westfield ‘home.’

Since they are an organic vegetable farm, they test their water to ensure health and safety in their homes as well as their crops.

"We have our own individual well, so we tested that water right about five or six years ago, and then we recently tested it within the past six weeks," said Adams.

She tests their water for a host of pollutants, and gets tests completed 2 or 3 more times as a normal water test.

A number of school systems from Western Massachusetts tested positive for lead and other toxins.

Environmental leaders gave Massachusetts a ‘D’ grade for water quality in public schools.

In most cases, it is not the water source, it's the aging plumbing and fixtures leaching contaminants.

"There’s a lot of toxicological data out there for lead. If your pipes are old, it might be worth testing," said Todd Kopyscinskim a Lab Director in East Longmeadow.

Con-Test Analytical Laboratory in East Longmeadow has been testing water samples for decades.

Since the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, homeowners have been seeking assurance of their own water supply.

"Our lead and copper have gone up many fold in the past year or so," Kopyscinski noted.

Even newer model homes could have lead in the plumbing. Although lead pipes fell out of favor on constructions sites, lead solder was still used and could end up in your water years down the road.

To ensure your water is safe, Kopyscinkski said it costs somewhere in the $20 to $30 range.

