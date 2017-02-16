New report says local bridges have structural issues

An eye-opening report was released on bridge safety across the country and including some here in Massachusetts.

Hundreds of bridges in the Bay State are considered structurally deficient meaning they have major safety issues.

In Springfield, the elevated part of the I-91 viaduct was mentioned in that report as a land bridge that is in dire need of repair.

A report published by the non-partisan transportation group, called the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, shows that nearly 500 of those bridges are structurally deficient.

This means one or more key bridge elements like the deck, superstructure, or substructure is considered to be in poor or worse condition.

"The I-91 viaduct bridge is less than three quarters of a mile, $148 million price tag including bonuses that may come to the construction company," said Tim Brennan of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.

The fact that there are nearly 500 structurally deficit bridges in the state doesn't surprise many drivers that travel through this part of the commonwealth.

"In Massachusetts I think they do need work because every time I pass by them I feel like I need to fix my car again, yeah they do need a lot of work," said Kamil Agayed of West Springfield.

Mark Kendrick of Hampden feels the state is doing the best they can in a very difficult position.

"I see a lot of construction, and maintenance out there all the time, I see them inspecting bridges all the time I know the state is on it," Kendrick noted.

The estimated cost to fix all bridges that have been identified by the state for needing repairs would be around $19 billion.

