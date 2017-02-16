Easthampton man arrested following explosives investigation

An Easthampton man was arrested on Thursday following an investigation from an incident that occurred earlier this month.

Easthampton police responded to Ferry Street after they received multiple reports of loud explosions at 9:30 p.m. on February 5.

After further investigation into the reports, police said they discovered explosive devices in the area of Pleasant Street near Lower Mill Pond that same day.

Officer Chad Alexander told Western Mass News police were able to obtain a search warrant for a Pleasant Street apartment in relation to the explosives investigation.

The Easthampton Police Department, The ATF Bureau, and State Police discovered a large amount of material used to manufacture explosives. Officer Alexander said they also found manufactured explosives, ammunition, and other illegal contraband.

After the search, authorities arrested 36-year-old Bryan O. Desmarais of Ridgewood Terrace in Easthampton.

He faces the following charges:

Throw/Place/Explode Explosives

Possession of an Incendiary Device

Possession of Explosives and Destructive Devices

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Easthampton police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone that has more information on the incident, they are urged to contact the Easthampton Police Department.

