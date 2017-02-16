Crews respond to vehicle rollover in Holyoke on I-91S

Mass. State Police, Holyoke Fire and EMS responded to a vehicle rollover around 9:05 p.m. tonight.

They report that the vehicle rolled into the median and that there was one driver and not very serious injuries involved.

The accident occurred on I91-S near Exit 14 and crews blocked two of the left lanes, causing some traffic backup, while they worked to clear the scene.

