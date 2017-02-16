Family of the driver in deadly Springfield crash speaks out following arraignment

The family of Aaron Thorne, the driver of the car that crashed and killed four people in Springfield last month on Union Street, speaks out just hours after his arraignment today from his hospital bed at Baystate Medical Center.

His family said that they will defend him and they want people to know there are two sides to every story.

This is the first time we are seeing the driver, Aaron Thorne, since the crash.

Along with law enforcement, his family was right by his side, as the judge read off the charges against him.

"This is an unfathomable tragedy," said Beverly Savage, Andrew’s mother.

Wearing a bandage on his eye and in his hospital bed at Baystate Medical Center, 18-year-old Aaron Thorne was arraigned by a judge.

Thorne pleaded not guilty to all twelve charges against him, including four counts of homicide by reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and four counts of manslaughter.

"There's so much emotion, and I mean-- it's just unexplainable-- it's sad on every occasion."

Among the victims were Aaron's two cousins, Andrew Savage and Cassidy Spence.

Two other passengers, Katrina Jones and Adrianna Hernandez, were also killed.

While the pain is within all of the victims’ families, Aaron's arraignment was especially hard.

"This community has been hit with a tragedy that is ripping our heart strings out. Even me being clergy, I don't have words to say," said Beverly.

"Love has always been the glue to anything in this entire world, so that's what we're using as our weapon to combat all the emotions that could split a family."

The family said that they still have so many questions surrounding the crash. They would like to see a police report, and they said there are always two sides to every story.

"Closure means so much, and we've only just begun."

The judge ordered Aaron held on $100,000 bail or a $1,000,000 surety.

While on bail, he cannot leave the state or drive a car.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.