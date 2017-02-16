Local restaurant closes in observance of 'A Day Without Immigrants'

Hundreds, if not thousands of restaurants and businesses across the county stayed closed today in observance of 'A Day Without Immigrants.'

Bueno Y Sano in West Springfield was just one of the businesses closed to put the focus on contributions made by immigrants across the country.

The protest called for immigrants to stay home from work or school, close their businesses and do not shop.

Many Bueno Y Sano employees come from El Salvador.

“I just decided I'm going to support what they want to do. It's really their place in many ways,” said Bueno Y Sano owner Bob Lowry.

Immigrants also marched through the streets in a number of cities across the country to highlight their role in the nation's economy.

