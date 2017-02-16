Pioneer Valley Project host protest outside Springfield city hall

Members of the Pioneer Valley Project protested tonight outside Springfield City Hall.

They also attended the school committee meeting inside, wanting to question Mayor Domenic Sarno about his stance on not wanting to designate Springfield as a sanctuary city, but the mayor was not at the meeting.

“Everyone should be treated equally, and it doesn't matter where you're from, because you may be white, black, it doesn't matter where you are from, we are all human beings,” said Jeimy Pozo.

Pozo said that many members of the Springfield immigrant community have felt the pain of being targeted and isolated by our city's leader.

