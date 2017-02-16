Springfield man arrested at Holyoke Mall after 'waving' a handgun

Holyoke Police as well as Mass. State Police from the Northampton Barracks responded to the Holyoke Mall tonight following a call about a man "waving a gun."

Lt. Cruz tells Western Mass News that a Hector Alvarado, 20 year old male from Springfield, was seen at Foot Locker brandishing a handgun during an argument with another male that "disrespected his girlfriend."

Crews were quickly called to the scene and police were able to make the arrest without any incident or need for evacuation.

Alvarado is currently pending the following charges:

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Breach while armed

Possession of loaded firearm without license

Firearm use in a felony

Alvarado is currently being held on 20k bail.

