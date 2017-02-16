Palmer school committee votes to close Converse Middle School

The Converse Middle School in Palmer is closing down and relocating its students.

The school committee made that decision in a 4 to 1 vote tonight.

The majority are feeling that it wasn't worth spending more than a million dollars to make repairs and renovations to a building that's more than 100 years old.

The committee also voted to send both the 6th and 7th graders now at Converse to Palmer High School starting in the fall.

