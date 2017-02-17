Investigation underway into shooting on I-291 in Springfield

An investigation is underway in Springfield, after a man was shot by Exit 3 on I-291 early Friday morning.

Springfield police tell Western Mass News the victim was shot in the leg and was found while driving a car.

That victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

The highway was shut down for about an hour as police collected evidence.

We'll continue to follow this story and bring you the latest once it becomes available.

