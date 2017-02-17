Fugitive from NJ arrested in Springfield

A man wanted out of New Jersey on a homicide charge has been arrested in Springfield.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that 18-year-old Keyshaun Wiggins was arrested Friday morning at a Bowdoin Street apartment.

Wiggins had been sought after a warrant was issued in New Jersey, charging him with homicide.

"According to the criminal complaint issued in Hudson County, NJ, Wiggins also committed burglary by entering an apartment in Hoboken while unlawfully also possessing a firearm. It was during this burglary that the alleged homicide took place," said Marshals Service spokesperson David Milne in a statement.

The Marshals notified the fugitive task force in Springfield that Wiggins may be evading capture by receiving help from his girlfriend and her family.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Wiggins was staying on Bowdoin Street. Friday morning, officials moved in and found Wiggins inside the apartment, where he was staying with his girlfriend and several small children, and was arrested without incident.

Wiggins will appear in a Springfield courtroom on fugitive from justice charges. He remains in custody in Massachusetts while he awaits his return to Hudson County, NJ.

Members of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, Springfield Police, West Springfield Police, the Mass. State Police Violent Fugitive Team, and the Marshals Service all assisted in the arrest.

The case remains under investigation by the Hudson County, NJ Prosecutors Office.

