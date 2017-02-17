Greenfield Police arrest two on drug charges

Two Franklin County residents are under arrest after a traffic stop in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police said that an officer was on-patrol when he reportedly saw an SUV traveling in front of him around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

"As they passed the entrance of Ford of Greenfield the officer noticed that the passenger threw a lit cigarette out of the window of the car which bounced in the roadway in violation of Massachusetts General Laws," police noted in a Facebook post.

The vehicle was pulled over on Main Street, near Athens Pizza, and another officer arrived to assist.

An investigation was conducted and one officer reportedly found suspected heroin and a users kit on the passenger, identified as 31-year-old Nathan Young of Shutesbury,

Police added that the driver, identified as 28-year-old Jennifer Tatro of Greenfield, allegedly told an officer that she had heroin in her wallet and proceeded to show the officer where it was.

Both Young and Tatro were arrested. Young is charged with possession of a Class A drug (heroin), conspiracy to violate the drug law, littering from a motor vehicle, and failure to wear a seat-belt. Tatro is facing charges of possession of a Class A drug (heroin) and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

Bail was set by the court at $100 for Young, while Tatro's bail was set at $200.

