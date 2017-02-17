UMass students strike for sanctuary campus status

Students at UMass Amherst went on strike Friday to get the administration's attention.

They want the school to declare itself a sanctuary campus.

UMass Amherst students sat out of class to get the attention of the university through art, poetry, and speakers.

They are asking that the school be a sanctuary campus, which is a college campus that has policies in place to protect undocumented students.

This is a national movement across the United States that many universities are involved in.

"We are trying to push to make UMass a sanctuary campus and through a strike, we are trying to demonstrate that this issue really matters to members of the community," said Ghazah Abbasi.

However, the strike was more than just about a sanctuary campus. It was to show those most vulnerable in the community that this group supports them

"It's about coming together as a community to protect each other," said Anna-Claire Simpson, a PhD student at UMass.

They didn't just skip class and their morning coffee

"What we're doing today is not a rally. It's a teach-in because people want to know more," Abbasi added.

There were speakers, poets, and professors for those involved in the strike to learn from. The group started the day with art work because to them, the written word can be more powerful than spoken

"I feel like just seeing it will make you feel it more," said Ceclilia Vasquez, a UMass grad student.

Vasquez said that power of expression through art helps ease her own fear.

"I'm first generation American, so my parents are immigrants. To think the things they struggled with are still happening is a very painful thing for me to think about," Vasquez explained.

The students on the UMass campus said that they are not going to stop fighting this fight.

UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski issued a statement Friday afternoon, which reads:

"We and the protesters share the same concerns. The UMass Amherst administration is committed to supporting all students, faculty and staff, regardless of their immigration status, and the campus has initiated a number of steps to safeguard members of our community. As Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy noted in a message to the campus community, “We will do everything within our legal and moral authority to protect our students, faculty and staff whether they be undocumented immigrants, refugees or international students.” Declaring UMass Amherst a “sanctuary campus” is not in the best interests of the university community because the term has no legal definition and would not provide any additional legal protection for students, faculty and staff. Such a declaration could unintentionally create a false sense of security for those affected by federal actions. And it would potentially bring unwanted attention to vulnerable members of the campus community, such as students currently studying through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. It could also jeopardize federal funding to support our mission, including hundreds of millions of dollars for financial aid to students and research support for faculty."

