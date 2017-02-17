Easthampton man facing explosive charges appears in court

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A 41-year-old man man has been arraigned on charges that he detonated explosives near an Easthampton pond.

Prosecutors say Bryan Desmarais of Easthampton was ordered held without bond Friday on charges including throwing or exploding explosives, possession of an incendiary device, and possession of ammunition without a permit.

Police say they began investigating after receiving reports of explosions near Lower Mill Pond on Feb. 5 and authorities discovered several detonated devices in the area.

Police say a raid of Desmarais' apartment Thursday turned up bomb making materials and home-made explosives and other contraband.

Desmarais is due back in Northampton District Court on Feb. 27 for a dangerousness hearing.

It was not immediately clear if he has hired an attorney.

