Laser hair removal: A growing trend among men and women

Laser hair removal has become the latest trend when it comes to getting rid of unwanted hair for men and women.

Each shave for men can add up to hundreds of dollars a year, and now there's a way to eliminate body hair for good.

Racquel Rowe is a Nurse Practitioner and owner of Transformations Med Spa and Fitness in Windsor, Connecticut.

"I've been working with laser hair removal for about 8 years," said Rowe.

She's seen quite an uptick in her business.

"It's very popular people are just becoming more aware of it. I think maybe they didn't know that was an option," Rowe noted.

It works when FDA approved lasers work for different skin types, although it doesn't work for everyone's hair.

Blonde, white, gray and red hair we don't treat, but black or brown you're totally treatable. I think sometimes people don't realize it's not a one and done treatment so how many should they expect to get? We recommend 6-9 treatments. With each treatment you should expect a 10-20% reduction for each treatment," said Rowe.

Some of the most popular treatments that Rowe performs are unwanted facial hair for women.

"I've had head to toe, face, under arm, arms, legs, I love it it makes life so much easier," said customer Lucy Psaltis.

At only 23-years-old, Lucy said she wish she knew about laser hair removal sooner. The age limit for treatments starts at 13.

"I was so happy because women don't want to talk about it, but women do have facial hair. It's the first thing you see when you see someone. I've done eyebrows, upper lip, its something I don't ever have to worry about again I wish I had done it when I was younger," said Psaltis.

For some, pain is a main concern when looking into getting these treatments, but people who get treatments say treatments are painless.

Before getting hair laser removal, Lucy recommends researching places near you to find which place has the best price, and the most experience.

"I love the fact that Raquel has done this so long, top of the line lasers, and I know it's permanent so I'll never have to do it for the rest of my life," said Psaltis.

If shaving, plucking, and waxing isn't cutting it for you anymore, this may just be the thing you've been waiting to try.



